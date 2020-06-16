‘Shocking and unacceptable’: Congress reacts to death of Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers in face off with Chinese troops

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops.
The Congress on Tuesday termed as ‘shocking’ and ‘unacceptable’ the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.
“Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.
A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.
