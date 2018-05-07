Shocking! Adnan Sami says Kuwait airport officials called his staff ‘Indian Dogs’, shares ordeal on Twitter

Singer Adnan Sami. (Photo: IE)

In a shocking revelation, singer Adnan Sami who was on a visit to Kuwait on Sunday alleged his staff was mistreated by Kuwait airport officials and were called “Indian dogs.” Sami was on a trip to Kuwait for a live performance. The singer said his people were misbehaved with at the airport for no reason. Moreover, Sami also claimed that Indian embassy in Kuwait did not come forward to help them or take any action for the same.

The singer shared a post about the incident on Twitter. While talking about the whole ordeal, he wrote, “@indembkwt We came 2 ur city wt luv & our Indian brethren embraced us with it. U gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff 4 no reason & called thm ‘Indian Dogs’! Wn u wr contacted u did nothing!! How dare d Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance?!”

@indembkwt We came 2 ur city wt luv & our Indian brethren embraced us with it. U gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff 4 no reason & called thm ‘Indian Dogs’! Wn u wr contacted u did nothing!! How dare d Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance?! pic.twitter.com/9OPfuPiTW1 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018

The singer later tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani to his post.

Within a matter of hours, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju took notice of Sami’s post and reacted on the same, saying, “Sorry to learn that @AdnanSamiLive. Our most dynamic EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji has acknowledged your matter. Pls speak to her now.” To this, Sami replied by saying, “Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I’m so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world.”

Sorry to learn that @AdnanSamiLive. Our most dynamic EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji has acknowledged your matter. Pls speak to her now. https://t.co/eHRSMkkkoY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 6, 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, according to IANS, acknowledged Sami’s message and asked the singer to speak to her on phone. To this Sami thanked her for the “ever so prompt reply”.