Shocking! A day before Bihar Board Class 10 Result, 42,000 answer copies go missing

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is set to declare its class 10 results on June 20 and even after all assurances given by the board about free and fair examinations, several copies have gone missing at an evaluation centre of the state. 42,000 copies of the class 10 examination have reportedly gone missing from an evaluation centre of Gopalganj. The Indian Express reported that the Principal of SS Girl’s Senior Secondary School, Pramod Kumar Shrivastava, has been detained.

However, it is also reported that while around 42000 copies of Class 10 examinations are lost, this will not affect the result declaration schedule. “The tabulation or evaluation has already been done and the BSEB is ready with the results, however, this loss of copies will affect in case students apply for re-checking of the answer sheets,” said a Bihar Board official to Indian Express.

This year a huge number of students appeared for the Matric examination. Around 18 lakhs students appeared across the state. Last year, the pass percentage was 50.12%. An increase of 3% was seen in pass percentage of students. This year it is expected to be even more.

Adopting strict measures for the examination, BSEB this year introduced a number of other changes as well. This year the Board had changed the exam pattern. From this academic year, 50% questions in the board exam were objective type for both class 10 and class 12.

This year, class 10 examinations were held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres. The board officials had confirmed on June 4 that Bihar Board 10th result would be declared on June 20.

The results will be available on state board’s official site biharboard.ac.in. It will also be declared on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.