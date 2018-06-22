Shocking! 12-year-old Boy in Bihar shot for plucking mangoes

The boy was shot dead by an orchard owner for plucking mangoes. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident reported from Bihar, a 12-year-old boy was shot dead for plucking mangoes. The incident took place in Shergarh village on Thursday. According to police, the boy was shot dead by an orchard owner for plucking mangoes. Rama Yadav (43), shot the boy, son of a farmer, from his unlicensed pistol. The police said that the orchard owner was also a fellow villager of the victim. The boy was a class four student at a village school.

Deepak Kumar, in-charge of the Gogri police station in a statement to The Indian Express said that the police is looking for the orchard owner who is absconding. He added that it is strange that a person keeps a pistol to watch over an orchard.

“We are looking for Rama Yadav. It is strange if someone keeps a pistol to watch over an orchard. We have conducted raids twice. Yadav and his family members are absconding.” Kumar also said: “There was no enmity. Yadav carried an unlicensed pistol,” he added.

A case has been registered against Yadav for murder and under provisions of Arms Act.

The police have not found any empty cartridge or firearm from the spot and said that the truth will be out soon. Other children were also present at the spot when the incident took place and informed the villagers about the same.

Gogri SDPO Pramod Kumar Jha said police were also probing if someone at the orchard was wielding a firearm which accidentally went off.

