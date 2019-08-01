Shocker from NCP leader: Goan women ‘decent and delicate’, women from outside ‘fast’, says Churchill Alemao

Churchill Alemao used the casinos as an example to highlight the ‘difference’ between women from the state and those from ‘outside’. (Express Photo)

Former Goa chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Churchill Alemao courted controversy after making sexist remarks in the state assembly. Alemao said that women from outside Goa are ‘fast’, while the Goan women were ‘decent and delicate’. Alemao made the remarks in the state assembly while discussing Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill 2019. One of the sections in the bill allows women to work between 7 PM and 6 AM.

While discussing the bill, Alemao referred to the casinos as an example to highlight the ‘difference’ between women from the state and those from ‘outside’. The NCP leader said that not everyone in the House seems to have visited casinos as most of the women who work there are from ‘outside’. “The women who work there are from outside, they know karate-barate and are fast,” Alemao was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The lawmaker also said that Goan women were not like these women. “Goan women are not like them, they are soft… they are decent and delicate,” Alemao said.

The bill will allow women to work at night between 7pm and 6am. Alemao asked the deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekarto to reconsider the move about late working hours for women. He based his argument on how it would work for the women from ‘outside’, but not for the ‘delicate’ women of Goa.

While Alemao’s statements resulted in a few laughs in the House, he did find support in opposition lawmakers Pratapsingh Rane and Digambar Kamat. Rane said that the amendment needed a lengthy discussion as it was not fair to allow women to work beyond a particular time.

Kamat stated that it was not in the interest of decency and safety to allow women of the state to work at night. Despite the opposition, the bill was passed in the Goa Assembly.