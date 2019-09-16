Shocker from Karnataka minister Eshwarappa: ‘Pro-Pakistan Muslims hesitate to vote for BJP’

During his address, Eshwarappa claimed that there were 50,000 Muslims voters in his constituency Shivamogga, but he had won despite ever going to them for votes.

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa stirred controversy on Sunday saying that patriotic Muslims would vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while those who were in facour of Pakistan would hesitate. “Patriotic Muslims will vote in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those who are in favour of Pakistan will hesitate to vote in favour of BJP,” the minister said at a public rally on Sunday.

Eshwarappa, who is the state minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, is known for making controversial remarks. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka minister had said that the saffron party would not give tickets to Muslim candidates.

During his address, Eshwarappa claimed that there were 50,000 Muslims voters in his constituency Shivamogga, but he had won despite ever going to them for votes. The leader claimed that a number of Congress leaders had expressed their desire to defect to BJP, but feared that they would then lose the 50,000 Muslim votes in their constituencies, which could in turn result in their defeat. Eshwarappa says he told these leaders that he had 8,000 to 10,000 Kuruba voters in his constituency along with over 50,000 Muslim voters. “I have won by a lead of over 47,000 votes,” Eshwarappa said.

The senior BJP leader has also been leading the charge to ban cow slaughter in the state. He said that cow slaughter was banned in a way, but it still needed to be done away with completely. In 2010, the BJP government led by CM BS Yediyurappa had cleared the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill. The Bill banned cattle slaughter and also listed stringent punishment for anyone found to be violating the rule.