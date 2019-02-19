Shocker from HD Kumaraswamy: Need to solve terrorism crisis in our country first

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that a befitting reply to Pakistan for its cowardly act in Pulwama of south Kashmir will not return the families their sons who lost their lives in the line of duty. Speaking to reporters today, the CM called for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to book, but added that a befitting reply will not take away the sorrow of the incident.

“A befitting reply is not going to take away the sorrow of the incident, the government has to take steps to ensure such an atmosphere doesn’t arise,” he said.

When the CM was asked about the growing chorus to declare Pakistan as a terror state, he hesitated to answer and then went on to say, “We have to solve the terrorism crisis in our country first.”

The CM’s remarks come at a time when leaders across party lines have condemned Pakistan and backed the security forces and the government.

In one of the worst ever terror attacks in Kashmir since 1990, Pakistan-based terror group JeM carried out a suicide attack on February 14 that left at least 40 CRPF jawans dead. This included one soldier from Karnataka H Guru. The state government has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to his family and job to his wife.

Besides Kumaraswamy, a few leaders have also toed a different line. Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and south superstar Kamal Haasan refused to condemn Pakistan for the attack. While Sidhu advocated for initiating dialogues with his friend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hassan called for holding a referendum in Kashmir.

” I cannot blame an entire nation for an act done by a few cowards..,” Sidhu had said as he refused to condemn his friend Imran Khan.

“Why isn’t the Indian government holding a referendum in Kashmir? Who is it they are afraid of? If leaders of both countries (India and Pakistan) behave properly, then there will be no reason for the death of our soldiers, the line of control will be under control,” Hassan, who heads Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said.