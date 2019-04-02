Shocker from Congress ally: ‘Bindi gets bigger as she changes husbands’, Jaydeep Kawade says on Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani

In a fresh new low for national politics, Congress ally and People’s Republican Party (PRP) leader Jaydeep Kawade took a derogatory jibe at Smriti Irani saying that the “size of her bindi depicts the number of husbands she has”.

According to a report by India Today, Jaydeep Kawade said that “Smriti Irani talks about changing the constitution with Nitin Gadkari. However, she wears a bindi and someone said that the size of a woman’s bindi keeps growing as she changes her husband.”

Kawade further went on to add that the Union Textiles minister should remember that changing the Constitution is not as easy as changing husbands.

This is however not the first misogynist comment made against a woman politician this election season. Late last month, DMK suspended senior leader Radha Ravi for making derogatory remarks on actor Nayanthara.

Earlier this year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also served with a notice from the Nation Commission for Women (NCW) for his remarks on Defence Minister. Addressing a rally, Rahul said, “The chowkidaar with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, defend me. I won’t be able to defend myself, defend me.” The statement came in for severe criticism and was also strongly condemned by the NCW.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who took up the charge of general secretary of Uttar Pradesh east also received a number of sexist jibes, be it on her looks or her style, ever since she joined active politics. A BJP minister Narayan Jha said saying, “She is very beautiful, but she holds no political achievement.”