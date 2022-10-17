‘Shocked, will ask PM Modi to allow him to run for ICC president’: Mamata Banerjee over Sourav Ganguly’s removal as BCCI chief  

Expressing disappointment over Sourav Ganguly not being allowed to continue as BCCI president, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she was “shocked” at the decision to not give the former Indian skipper a second term, while Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was allowed to continue as BCCI secretary. Banerjee, who is on a four-day tour to North Bengal, said that she will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Ganguly to run for ICC president.

“Sourav is our pride and he played well and also did well as administrator. He was given responsibility of board president for three years and he served that role very well. We do not know why then after completing term, he was removed and son of Amitbabu (Son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah) remained there. We have no problem with him remaining as secretary of the BCCI but we want to know why Sourav was removed,” CM Banerjee said, as reported by The Indian Express. “He is being deprived. What is his fault?,” Banerjee added.

According to PTI, Ganguly was offered the IPL chairmanship, which he refused as he stated that after heading BCCI, he would not lead a body which falls under the Indian cricket board. Ganguly wanted a second run as the BCCI chief but he was denied as he was told that there was no previous example of giving an individual a second term as board president, according to PTI.

Reacting to Ganguly’s removal from the helm of the top cricket body, several parties in Bengal including the ruling TMC and the opposition CPI(M) and Congress claimed that Ganguly was not given a second chance as he allegedly refused an offer to join BJP. In the run-up to the Bengal Legislative Assembly elections last year, there was perception created in the state that Ganguly would be CM Mamata Banerjee’s challenger. However, Ganguly, not dropping any hints of starting a political innings, did not join any party.