‘Shocked’ Bal Gangadhar Tilak family urges Rajasthan government to ban Class VIII book; here’s why

In a shocking incident, a reference book for Class 8 Social Studies in Rajasthan described freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak as the ‘father of terrorism’. (IE)

Shocked by the description of social reformer and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in a reference book of Class VIII in Rajasthan, the Tilak family has taken up the matter with the Rajasthan government.

The family in Pune has urged Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government to ensure that the critical remark on Tilak is removed. The family has also asked the government to ban the concerned book and demanded strict action against the publishers.

“We are shocked and angry that anybody could make such a derogatory remark about the man who gave 50 years of his 64-year-long life to the nation…this is how they treat him… calling him names, like they have done in the book meant for schoolchildren in Rajasthan… this is beyond comprehension. I have written a letter to the Rajasthan government and requested it to not only get the derogatory reference removed… but to ban the book itself. The government should ensure that the book does not remain in circulation anymore. It has insulted not just the memory of Tilak, but the entire nation, “Mukta Tilak, the Mayor of Pune and great-granddaughter-in-law of Tilak told IE.

The disputable part of the book, used by private English-medium schools affiliated to the Rajasthan board of secondary education has mentioned the social reformer as- “Father of Terrorism.” The book reads – “Bal Gangadhar Tilak demonstrated a path towards national movement, therefore, he is called as the father of terrorism.”

However, the mistake was rectified in the revised edition of the book.

The opposition Congress also slammed the Rajasthan government over the issue. “This seems to be part of the BJP regime’s agenda to change history at the state and national level… There can’t be anything more insulting than calling Tilak the father of terrorism,”Ramesh Iyer, general secretary of Pune city Congress told IE.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has also taken up the matter with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.