  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shocked and saddened: PM Narendra Modi on explosion in Beirut

By: |
Published: August 5, 2020 9:25 AM

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port.

Narendra Modi, Beirut explosion, lebanese capital, Beirut explosion death toll, latest news on beirut blast“Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. (IE photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India’s thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city’s port.

“Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shocked and saddened PM Narendra Modi on explosion in Beirut
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani
2West Bengal lockdown: Strict security measures for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan; no gathering allowed — check details
3Kerala gold smuggling case: Two more arrested by NIA; interrogation reveals modus operandi of smugglers