Shocked and saddened: PM Narendra Modi on explosion in Beirut

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India’s thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city’s port.
“Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.
- My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani
- West Bengal lockdown: Strict security measures for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan; no gathering allowed — check details
- Kerala gold smuggling case: Two more arrested by NIA; interrogation reveals modus operandi of smugglers
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.