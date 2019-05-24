Shock, dismay as fortress Bengal breached by BJP

By Abantika Ghosh, Liz Mathew & Ravik Bhattacharya Fortress Bengal was considered invincible. So in the run-up to 2019, when BJP president Amit Shah said his party would win 23 of 42 seats in West Bengal, few took him seriously. But Shah and his lieutenants, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and organisation joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, kept chipping away before the BJP launched its final onslaught, breaching the Trinamool Congress citadel and making deep inroads. Turning the TMC war cry on its head, the BJP replaced \u201cchupchap phule chhap\u201d (quietly vote for the flower) \u2014 it had been used by Mamata Banerjee to end 34 years of Left rule in Bengal \u2014 to \u201cchupchap kamal chhap\u201d (quietly vote for the lotus). At last count Thursday evening, the BJP was leading in 18 of 42 constituencies, doubling its voteshare in the state from 18 per cent in 2014 (when it won two seats) to nearly 40 per cent. Confirming their worst fears, the Left parties drew a blank and the Congress managed only one seat. The CPM vote share in Bengal plunged from 22.96 per cent in 2014 to 6.54 per cent. But the shock and dismay was greater in the TMC, its cadres still coming to terms with the BJP penetrations into their home turf. Two-term MP Ratna De Nag of TMC was trailing first-time contestant Locket Chatterjee of BJP in Hooghly, and in the Congress stronghold of Malda, BJP\u2019s Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury and Khagen Murmu (a former Left MLA) were ahead in Maldaha Dakshin and Maldaha Uttar respectively. In these electoral swings lies the story of the BJP\u2019s rise in Bengal, one of assiduous planning, poaching and standing strong in the face of the TMC might \u2014 the political violence that rocked the state during the polls was not witnessed elsewhere in the country. The BJP left no stone unturned to provide legal, other support to its besieged workers who fought Trinamool cadres and a slew of FIRs. \u201cDo not run away, no matter what happens.\u201d That\u2019s the message Vijayvargiya sent his party men who were handling booth managers Wednesday evening. In the build-up to 2019, the BJP made most of the perceived resentment against Banerjee\u2019s \u201cappeasement\u201d politics. Aware of what the BJP was up to, the TMC chief tried to introduce her own version of the Hindutva narrative, one that invoked the culture and traditions unique to the state \u2014 from blowing conch shells to \u201culudhwani\u201d (ululation at Hindu rituals); from invoking Ma Durga to targeting the BJP over tax notices sent to community puja clubs in Kolkata\u2019 and, the chanting of mantras. For the BJP, winning Bengal was more an ideological dream than an electoral victory. Many in the BJP consider it the party\u2019s birthplace because its founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee hailed from the state. Also, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP\u2019s predecessor, had won two Lok Sabha seats and nine assembly seats in Bengal in 1952. The BJP started working in Bengal ever since it was swept to power in 2014. Vijayvargiya and Shiv Prakash were sent to oversee party efforts in the state in 2015. The 2016 assembly elections were a dampener because their vote share fell to about 10 per cent from 18 per cent in 2014. Unfazed, they stuck to their plans. Both Shiv Prakash and Vijayvargiya worked on social combinations, resolved internal issues within the organisation and scouted for the right people to work on the ground. The growth of the organisation strength was meteoric. From 452 mandal committees in 2015, it went up to 1,280. In four years, it was ready with 12,407 shakti kendra, 10,266 shakti kendra pramukhs and 58,084 committees. The state was divided into five segments for managing the Lok Sabha constituencies. The party won 18 per cent votes in the panchayat elections in 2018, despite the TMC\u2019s uncontested win in 33 per cent of the panchayats. This gave a new momentum to the party and became the pivot for a concerted campaign associating TMC with violence. \u201cWhen we started working, we did not even get people to work with us. They were either scared or disliked us. But our consistent campaign that started from the mandal-level gradually changed the situation,\u201d Vijayvargiya said. Both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted a major part of their campaign time to Bengal. They addressed 15 rallies each in the state. Both sought to take advantage of the \u201cdisenchantment\u201d among Hindus over the growing population of Muslim migrants, a \u201cthreat\u201d to the state\u2019s development and security. To widen its net, the BJP tapped the Left cadres who were being hounded by the TMC. According to a BJP leader, groups of Left cadres would approach BJP leaders to pledge support. \u201cIt is evident that all votes of CPM have gone to BJP. Our party chief has always said that Baam (Left) and Ram (BJP) are working together in Bengal,\u201d said Sougata Roy, TMC candidate from Dum Dum who was leading over his rivals. These are still early hours but if the leads are anything to go by, this battle has been a semi-final of sorts for the TMC ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state. Two years is a long time in politics but Banerjee has much to introspect about. As the leads increased, she tweeted: \u201cCongratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review. And then we will share out views with you all. Let the counting process be completely fully and VVPATs matched.\u201d