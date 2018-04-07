Shoaib Akhtar wants Kashmir, Palestine, other troubled areas of world free like Salman Khan

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistani cricketer has a unique take on the Salman Khan verdict in the blackbuck poaching case.

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistani cricketer has a unique take on the verdict of Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. On Tuesday, the former pacer took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to express his views on the same. Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter made parallels with the Salman Khan verdict and other ‘troubled area of the world’.

Akhtar tweeted: “Finally Salman gets a relief from honourable court I wish 1 day in my life time i get a news of Kashmir Palestine Yemen Afghanistan & all the troubled area of the world are free bcoz my heart bleeds for humanity & loss of innocent life ..”

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail in the blackbuck poaching case. He has been asked to remain in the country and his next court hearing date is on May 7.

Shoaib Akhtar in another tweet urged the young people of both India and Pakistan to stand together to save the relationship between the two countries. The former cricketer on Twitter wrote: “Both side of youth need to stand up for India & Pak relationship & ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred”

Both side of youth need to stand up for India & Pak relationship & ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2018

This comment from Shoaib Akhtar comes days after another Pakistani player Shahid Afridi expressed his concerns over ‘troubling’ state in Kashmir. He took to Twitter and responded on the clashes between protesters and security forces in the valley. Shahid Afridi on Twitter wrote: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

The Pakistan cricketer questioned United Nations as why it has not made any efforts to stop the violence in the region.