Shivraj’s son takes on Congress chief: Rahul Gandhi a confused person, will take legal action against him

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 5:14 PM

While addressing a rally in Jhabua, the Congress president on Monday said that the name of the son of Shivraj Singh had surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken.

Sardar Patel, Sardar Patel legacy, Sardar Patel statue, statue of unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel historyThe Congress president later clarified and said that he got confused as there is rampant corruption in the BJP. (PTI)

A day after Rahul Gandhi levelled charges of corruption against Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey, the young leader on Tuesday said that he will take appropriate legal action against the Congress president over his allegations. Kartikey said that Rahul Gandhi’s charges were baseless and he himself accepted that. “But he criticised my family and me from a public platform. We’ll take appropriate legal action and go to court,” Kartikey said while speaking to ANI.

Kartikey called the Congress president a confused person. He said: “Rahul Gandhi gave one more statement that he was confused. Congress party is confused. Rahul Gandhi is confused.” He further said not just Rahul but his party workers are also confused about who their leader is.

While addressing a rally in Jhabua, the Congress president on Monday said that the name of the son of Shivraj Singh had surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken. “Even a country like Pakistan punished its Prime Minister when he was named in the Panama papers,” he said.

Taking strong objection to the remarks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister threatened to file a criminal defamation suit against Gandhi for dragging his son’s name in the Panama scandal. The MP chief minister in a tweet said: “You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family. Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements.”

However, the Congress president later clarified and said that he got confused as there is rampant corruption in the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shivraj’s son takes on Congress chief: Rahul Gandhi a confused person, will take legal action against him
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition