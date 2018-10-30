Shivraj’s son takes on Congress chief: Rahul Gandhi a confused person, will take legal action against him

The Congress president later clarified and said that he got confused as there is rampant corruption in the BJP. (PTI)

A day after Rahul Gandhi levelled charges of corruption against Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey, the young leader on Tuesday said that he will take appropriate legal action against the Congress president over his allegations. Kartikey said that Rahul Gandhi’s charges were baseless and he himself accepted that. “But he criticised my family and me from a public platform. We’ll take appropriate legal action and go to court,” Kartikey said while speaking to ANI.

Kartikey called the Congress president a confused person. He said: “Rahul Gandhi gave one more statement that he was confused. Congress party is confused. Rahul Gandhi is confused.” He further said not just Rahul but his party workers are also confused about who their leader is.

While addressing a rally in Jhabua, the Congress president on Monday said that the name of the son of Shivraj Singh had surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken. “Even a country like Pakistan punished its Prime Minister when he was named in the Panama papers,” he said.

Taking strong objection to the remarks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister threatened to file a criminal defamation suit against Gandhi for dragging his son’s name in the Panama scandal. The MP chief minister in a tweet said: “You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family. Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements.”

However, the Congress president later clarified and said that he got confused as there is rampant corruption in the BJP.