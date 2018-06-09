Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘goof-up’: MP CM calls Kirorimal College alumnus Amitabh Bachchan ‘a low scorer’

MP CM calls Kirorimal College alumnus Amitabh Bachchan ‘a low scorer’.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a blunder while giving a speech at an event on Friday when he called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan a low scorer. Addressing the students at a career counselling programme at Bhopal, Chouhan gave the example of superstar Amitabh Bachchan among other icons who have achieved success despite low educational degrees, According to a report by TOI. Chouhan was motivating students of Class XII who secured fewer marks than 70 per cent in their recently held board examinations.

He told the students that they must be aware of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the one who hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati and made it big without having any formal education degrees. “You all must have heard of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the one who hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati. He did not have any good formal education degrees. He was once rejected by Akashvani due to his voice, but today he is famous because of his voice,” the Madhya Pradesh CM was quoted as saying in the report.

Reacting to the statement, Congress has lashed out at Chouhan. The grand old party called CM’s statement an insult to “Bhopal Jamai (son-in-law)” as Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan belongs from Bhopal.

“It is an insult to Bhopal’s son-in-law. I don’t understand why the CM is giving such statements. Chouhan was in kindergarten when Amitabh Bachchan was working as a professional,” Ajay Singh, Leader of Opposition, Madhya Pradesh assembly said.