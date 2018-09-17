Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s 10 questions for ‘Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi ahead of MP visit to kick-start poll campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is seeking the fourth term as the CM of the state has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a public meeting in Narsinghgarh on Sunday as part of in Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Chouhan posed 10 questions to Rahul who is arriving in the state today to formally launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly polls that could be held in November-December later this year.

Chouhan said that during Congress’ regime, Madhya Pradesh was called a ‘bimaru’ state. He said that the Congress party must tell people why it pushed the state back to the old days, adding that after the BJP pushed the Congress out of office, the state started registering remarkable figures in terms of growth in every field.

Here are the 10 questions that Shivraj asked Rahul on the eve of his visit to the state:

1. Why did your (Congress) governments decimate and destroy Madhya Pradesh?

2. Why was there no network of roads during Congress’ regime?

3. Why Congress governments’ made Madhya Pradesh a ‘bimaru’ state?

4. Why was there a dearth of power and the state plunged into darkness?

5. Why were people deprived of drinking water and water was not supplied to people for agriculture purpose?

6. Why did the Congress destroy the education system in Madhya Pradesh and thus a generation?

7. Your Congress ruled the state for 50 years. What have you done for the helpless?

8. What had all the CMs of your governments done for daughters of poor families?

9. At what interest rate were the Congress governments sanctioning loans to farmers?

10. What was the condition of the education system during your (Congress) governments’ regime?

Shivraj added that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh are committed to making the farmers prosperous. He assures that all possible help will be provided to the farmers by the governments and vowed to retain the power on the basis of good works done by his government in last 15 years.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Bhopal today to formally launch the election campaign. He will embark on a 15 km long road show from Lalghati Chowk to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s Dussehra Maidan. Posters welcoming ‘Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi have been splashed across the state capital Bhopal ahead of Rahul’s visit there.