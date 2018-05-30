Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Mandsaur before farmers’ protest: All you need to know

“Our government is giving one rupee kilogram of food grains now the poor will also be the owners of their land,” Chouhan said

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited Mandasaur, two days before several farmer organisations have called for a joint protest against the government between June 1-June 10. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in the region on June 6. With Gandhi’s rally, the Congress is going to formally kick-off its campaign for upcoming elections in the state. Last year, six farmers had died during the peasant movement in the area.

Chouhan’s public rally was aimed to pacify angry farmers. During the rally, the chief minister largely referred to schemes being run by government for the poor and farmers in the state. Taking a swipe at the Congress, the chief minister said the party ruled the state for 50 years but did not allow the “poor to own one piece of land”.

“Our government is giving one rupee kilogram of food grains now the poor will also be the owners of their land,” Chouhan said. The chief minister spoke vividly on the pros of Jankalyan Yojana being run by the government for benefits of farmers. “The Jankalyan Yojana has been started for every poor, irrespective of religion, caste or community,” Chouhan said. He told the gathering that anybody who does not pay income tax, do not have a governemnt job and is a farmer with lesser than 2.5-acre land, will be a beneficiary of the scheme.

The CM said the government will bear the complete cost of children’s education from “1st standard to PhD” whose parents are registered under Jan Kalyan Yojana.

The government will pay private college fees for higher education including medical. “You teach children, we are with you,” the chief minister said.

Hailing Women Self-Help Groups, Chouhan said that there’s a “wave of awakening among women”. “Skill Development will be provided to women and more Self Help Groups will be started to generate employment for them & increase their income,” the CM said.

Further, Chouhan claimed that his government spent a whopping Rs 20,000 crore on farmers’ welfare in the last one year. Farmers’ organisations have announced a ten-day-long stir in the state and elsewhere from June 1. “Rs 20,000 crore have been spent on farmers’ welfare during last one year,” Chouhan told a huge gathering here.

Chouhan also targeted Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the rally. “When I, as a Member of Parliament, used to go to (then) chief minister Digvijay Singh to seek help for farmers whose crops were damaged, he used to laugh and do nothing for them,” the chief minister alleged. “BJP is genuinely working for their (poor) upliftment. The poor get wheat at just Rs 1 per kg. What had the Congress done in so many years,” he asked.

The chief minister further said that BJP government in the state will be providing 40 lakh houses to the poor in the next four years. He added that there were an estimated 37 lakh homeless people in Madhya Pradesh.