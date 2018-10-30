Shivraj Singh Chouhan threatens to drag Rahul Gandhi to court over Panama papers remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has threatened to file a criminal defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter dragged him and his family in a number of cases including Vyapam and Panama papers. Taking to his Twitter account, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, “For the past many years, Congress has been accusing me and my family. We respect everybody and maintain our dignity but, today Rahul Gandhi crossed his limits when he said my son Yuva Kartikey’s name has come in Panama papers. We are going to file a defamation suit against him tomorrow.”

“Congress has been in practice of looking down upon the BJP workers. It called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Maut ka Saudagar’, ‘neech’ and ‘Bicchu’. The party called me ‘nalayak’, ‘madari’ etc. Staying away from making the government is getting tougher for him and it is affecting him mentally,” he said in another tweet.

Addressing an election rally in MP’s Jhabua on Monday, the Congress president had said, “Name of the son of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken. Even a country like Pakistan punished its former PM when he was named in the Panama papers” The Congress remain tight-lipped over party chief’s gaffe.

पिछले कई वर्षों से कांग्रेस मेरे और मेरे परिवार के ऊपर अनर्गल आरोप लगा रही हैं। हम सबका सम्मान करते हुए मर्यादा रखते हैं, लेकिन आज तो @RahulGandhi जी ने मेरे बेटे @yuva_kartikey का नाम पनामा पेपर्स में आया है कहा कर, सारी हदें पार कर दी! कल ही हम उन पर मानहानि का दावा कर रहे है। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 29, 2018

As per media reports earlier, it was not Chouhan’s son, but Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s son Abhishek, whose named cropped up in alleged Panama papers for allegedly having assets in the British Virgin Islands. It was in fact the Congress president who had raised this issue in Raipur in August and also asked why no step was taken against Raman Singh’s son, who is a Lok Sabha MP.

कांग्रेस की यह संस्कृति रही है कि वो हमेशा भाजपा के ज़मीन से जुड़े नेताओं को नीचा दिखाती है। प्रधानमंत्री को मौत का सौदागर, नीच और बिच्छू कहा, मुझे नालायक और मदारी जैसे कई विशेषण दिए। सत्ता से दूर रहना शायद उनके लिए मुश्किल हो रहा है और उनके मानसिक संतुलन पर असर कर रहा है। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 29, 2018

In another rally earlier in the day, the Congress president had alleged that the ‘One-Rank, One-Pension’ (OROP) scheme was not implemented so far. Accusing the prime minister lying on the issue, he said a a delegation of ex-servicemen met him few days back and said they believed the PM over the scheme but were now disappointed.

The Assembly elections in the state for 230 constituencies is scheduled to be held on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11.