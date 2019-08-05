Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Article 370 abolition rectifies Nehru’s ‘mistake’

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the decision.

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti and Sumitra Mahajan on Monday welcomed the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Former chief minister Chouhan said the government’s decision was a “rectification of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s mistake”. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the decision. “This is a rectification of Jawaharlal Nehru’s mistake. Kashmir and Ladakh have got independence today for which the Jan Sangh was established,” he said in a tweet.

“The dream of ‘ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge (two legislations, two heads and two emblems in one country are not acceptable)’ has been fulfilled,” Chouhan said in another tweet. Terrorism would no longer survive in the border state, he further said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is God’s blessing to India. Congratulations to the PM and Home Minister,” he added.

Bharti also congratulated Modi and Shah on the abolition of Article 370. “Bharat Mata (Mother India) must be giving blessings to our Prime Minister today,” she said in a tweet. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, while welcoming the move, asked regional parties in J-K to support the Centre on this issue.

“Today is a historic day for India. The Centre has decided to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in the country’s interest,” Mahajan said. “I don’t know why some people are opposing it? I am requesting the leaders of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir to cooperate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the revocation of Article 370 as it opens the doors of development there (J-K),” she added. She criticised leaders of these regional parties claiming they had failed to understand why some “children” there had taken to stone-pelting. She hailed the move to give Union Territory status to Ladakh, and claimed the region was “different from Jammu and Kashmir” when it came to “problems as well as culture”.

Leaders of Ladakh had always demanded separation from J-K and the Centre’s decision to make it a UT will speed up development there, she claimed. A section of BJP workers led by former MLA Surendra Nath Singh along with local traders and residents celebrated the government’s decision by distributing sweets among people. “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shah have proved their strong political will by taking the decision to revoke Article 370, Bhopal district BJP’s media in-charge Rajendra Gupta said while participating in the celebration. The government on Monday abolished Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.