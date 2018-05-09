Shivraj Singh Chouhan responds to Kamal Nath’s ‘unworthy friend’ remark: ‘Nalayak’ because my government is committed to poor

Taking a sharp jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath’s remark indicating that he may be a ‘nalayak (unworthy) friend’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is ‘nalayak’ because his government is committed to serve the poor. Speaking to reporters, Chouhan used the word at least a dozen times to recount his government’s schemes for the poor.

The Chief Minster said that he is ‘nalayak’ (unworthy), because his government is committed to serve the poor. “Hum nalayak hai kyunki humne colonies vaidh ki, hum nalayak hai kyunki hum ek rupaye me gehoon de rahein (I am nalayak because I regularised colonies; I am nalayak because my government gives wheat at Rs 1 per kg),” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

He said that his government provides free treatment to the poor, “but they call us unworthy”. “The scheme is good but they consider it unworthy”.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kamal Nath was asked about his friendship with Chouhan. To this, he had said that “some friends are worthy, some are unworthy” (koi mitra layak hotey hai toh koi mitra nalayak hotey hai).

After his remark went viral on social media on Monday, Chouhan responded with a tweet in Hindi, highlighting the word ‘Kamal’ (Lotus – the election symbol of BJP). He had said that ‘only the Lotus flower is worthy and it will blossom everywhere’.

हाथों की रेखाएँ हमारी भी बहुत ख़ास हैं…

तभी तो आप जैसा दोस्त हमारे पास है…!! जो सबसे हमेशा कहते फिरते हैं, बस “कमल” ही लायक है… हम सब भी आपकी इज़्ज़त करते हैं, और ज़ोर-शोर से दोहराते हैं कि कमल का फूल ही सबसे लायक है, भारतीय जनता ही हमारी नायक है…!! — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 7, 2018

Kamal Nath was made the state unit president of the Congress recently and has been touring the state to strengthen the party since then. He is holding regular press conferences to attack the government and highlight the failures of the BJP. The state will go to polls in November this year. The Congress had last ruled the state till 2003.