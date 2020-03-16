Shivraj Singh Chouhan moves Supreme Court, says Kamal Nath running away from trust vote

Shivraj said that the BJP has a comfortable majority in the current Assembly and that the Congress government has no moral right to continue.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath was running away from the trust vote. Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon in Bhopal, Shivraj said that the BJP has a comfortable majority in the current Assembly and that the Congress government has no moral right to continue.

“He (Kamal Nath) knows that the government lacks the majority. BJP has the majority and we have appealed the Governor to order conduct floor test at the earliest. He has assured us to protect our constitutional rights,” he said.

The BJP delegation comprising 106 MLAs also submitted an affidavit to the Governor. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said that all the BJP MLAs were present before the Governor today.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led government to undertake an immediate floor test in view of the political crisis in the state. Governor Lalji Tandon had on Saturday night directed Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote after resignations of the 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress. But Nath said that the decision regarding a trust vote will be taken by the Speaker.

On Monday, BJP MLAs reached the Assembly expecting Nath to seek a trust vote after the Governor’s address on the first day of the Budget session. However, soon after the Governor’s address was over, Speaker adjourned the House till March 26 citing concerns over Coronavirus.

Shivraj’s plea in the top court states that the direction of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tondon to CM Kamal Nath for conducting a floor test on March 16 has not been complied with.

Kamal Nath, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, however, dared the BJP to bring a no-confidence motion against his government.

“If the BJP is demanding floor test and saying that we don’t have majority, they should bring a no-confidence motion against my government. Why are they shying away (from brining a no-confidence motion). We will prove our majority,” Nath told reporters at the state Assembly.

The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of collapse after the resignation of 22 of its MLAs. These MLAs belong to the Jyotriaditya Scindia camp who joined the BJP last week.