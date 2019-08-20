Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Congress govt after power cut hits MP Energy minister’s presser to highlight achievements

It may be a conspiracy, power minister Priyavrat Singh told reporters. (Photo/ANI)

Madhya Pradesh energy minister Priyavrat Singh was left red-faced on Tuesday when there was a power cut during his press conference in Bhopal.

Singh was addressing a press conference in the state capital to highlight the Congress government’s achievements since coming to power. Just when he was making a point pertaining to his ministry, there was a power cut leaving the minister and other Congress leaders on the stage embarrassed.

When reporters asked him about power failure, the minister said it could have been a conspiracy. “The power was restored within a minute. It may be a conspiracy. If it would have been a (genuine) power cut, then the supply would not have been restored within a minute,” Singh said.

The incident gave former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ample ammunition to take a dig at the state of affairs in the Kamal Nath government.

“This is the state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh…the minister was claiming that power tripping has been controlled in the state and just then…” Chouhan tweeted along with the video the press conference.

Earlier, the minister accused the previous BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the poor financial condition of power companies in the state.

“We inherited power companies with a deficit of over Rs 47,400 crore. Distribution and transmission losses had reached 32 per cent. Despite this, our government has extended benefits to all domestic consumers,” news agency PTI quoted Singh, as saying.