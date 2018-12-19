Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits back at Kamal Nath, says nobody an outsider in Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has countered his successor Kamal Nath’s statement that migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been eating into the employment meant for the people who ab-originally hail from the state.

The former chief minister, who held the position from 2005 to 2018, posted in Hindi saying: “No one is considered an outsider in Madhya Pradesh. Whoever comes to the state, naturally falls in love with the state. That’s why Madhya Pradesh is called heart of India (मध्यप्रदेश में ना कोई इधर का हैं, ना कोई उधर का हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में जो भी आता हैं, यहाँ का हो कर ही बस जाता हैं। प्रदेश को हिंदुस्तान का दिल ऐसे ही नहीं कहते! क्यों ठीक कहा ना?)”

मध्यप्रदेश में ना कोई इधर का हैं, ना कोई उधर का हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में जो भी आता हैं, यहाँ का हो कर ही बस जाता हैं। प्रदेश को हिंदुस्तान का दिल ऐसे ही नहीं कहते! क्यों ठीक कहा ना? — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 19, 2018

Kamal Nath sparked controversy immediately after assuming charge on Monday. Talking to media, Kamal Nath asserted that only those industries in the state which provide 70 per cent jobs to locals will be eligible for government incentives and benefits. The veteran Congress leader also claimed that people from UP and Bihar got employment in the state at the cost of the local population. “Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I do not want to criticise them, but the youth of Madhya Pradesh are deprived (of jobs),” Kamal Nath said in Bhopal.

Kamal Nath’s remarks drew instant criticism from several political parties, including those considered close to the Congress. The BJP and its ally JD(U) came down heavily on Kamal Nath over his remarks. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who lent support to Congress after it fell short of majority mark in MP, said Nath’s comments were wrong.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav also criticised Nath, saying such comments should be avoided as every citizen of the country is free to live and work anywhere. CPI asked Nath not to “follow the ideals” of the Shiv Sena and as moving from one state to the other for employment is a common phenomenon. The AAP also advised Kamal Nath to focus on work instead of causing “animosity”.