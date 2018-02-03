Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands his Council of Ministers; Balkrishna Patidar, Narayan Singh Kushwaha and Jalam Singh Patel take oath as MoS

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his Council of Ministers on Saturday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his Council of Ministers on Saturday morning by including three new members. Balkrishna Patidar, Narayan Singh Kushwaha and Jalam Singh Patel took oath as Ministers of State in Madhya Pradesh. These appointments came ahead of the state assembly elections which are due later this year. The preparation of the oath-taking ceremony was underway for some time now and the development was confirmed by a Raj Bhawan official.

The Chouhan-led government, in its third term, had 20 cabinet ministers including the chief minister and nine ministers of state since December 2013. According to the constitutional provisions, a state can have maximum 35 ministers. The state Congress, meanwhile, has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission and written a letter to the Governor saying that the BJP government cannot carry out a cabinet expansion, as the model code of conduct is in force ahead of February 24 Assembly by-polls in Mungaoli and Kolaras.

In the memorandum to the EC, state Congress president Arun Yadav demanded that the proposed cabinet expansion be postponed till February 28. In the letter to the governor, Yadav said, “This expansion or reshuffle would be against the Constitutional traditions. The proposed cabinet expansion, if any, is directly or indirectly a way to influence the electorate.” The Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh Salina Singh said she has forwarded the memorandum to the Election Commission of India.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in the news last month when he was caught on camera allegedly slapping a man during a roadshow in Sardarpur, Dhar district. The incident took place during his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Civic Elections 2018, that took place on January 17. However, the reason behind this act was unknown.