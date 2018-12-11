  • Rajasthan

    Cong 77
    BJP 61
    RLM 0
    OTH 5

  • Mizoram

    MNF 7
    Cong 2
    BJP 1
    OTH 1

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 29
    Cong 25
    JCC 4
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 45
    Cong 38
    BSP 2
    OTH 2

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 69
    TDP-Cong 24
    BJP 3
    OTH 3

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result LIVE: Congress or BJP, Check who won this constituency

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 9:16 AM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result: While Arun Yadav has claimed that he will emerge victorious in the elections, Chouhan has written off the challenge posed by the former.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan election result, Budhni election result, Congress seats in Madhya Pradesh, BJP seats in Madhya Pradesh, Arun yadav votes in budhni, shivraj chouhan votes in budhniShivraj Singh Chouhan election result, Budhni election result, Congress seats in Madhya Pradesh, BJP seats in Madhya Pradesh, Arun yadav votes in budhni, shivraj chouhan votes in budhni

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result: MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is up for a very interesting battle against senior Congress leader Arun Yadav from Budhni constituency. Chouhan, who has won Budhni thrice, is confident of another victory here. On the other hand, Congress had given ticket to its former state unit chief and former union minister Arun Yadav from this seat.

While Yadav has claimed that he will emerge victorious in the elections, Chouhan has written off the challenge posed by the former. The chief minister has even said that the Congress has done “injustice” to his “friend” Yadav by first removing him from the post of state unit president and then by gave him ticket from Budhni.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result LIVE:

Yadav, on the other hand, has termed his candidature from Budhni as a ‘privilege’. “This was a call from my boss Rahul Gandhi (Congress President). And I think the objective of my coming here is to give a sense to the electorate in Budhni that we can fight this,” the former union minister had told news agency PTI earlier. He has even called Chouhan a ‘devil.’ The 44 year old leader is the son of former deputy chief minister Subhash Yadav.

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
