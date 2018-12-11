Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result LIVE: Congress or BJP, Check who won this constituency

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result: While Arun Yadav has claimed that he will emerge victorious in the elections, Chouhan has written off the challenge posed by the former.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result: MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is up for a very interesting battle against senior Congress leader Arun Yadav from Budhni constituency. Chouhan, who has won Budhni thrice, is confident of another victory here. On the other hand, Congress had given ticket to its former state unit chief and former union minister Arun Yadav from this seat.
While Yadav has claimed that he will emerge victorious in the elections, Chouhan has written off the challenge posed by the former. The chief minister has even said that the Congress has done “injustice” to his “friend” Yadav by first removing him from the post of state unit president and then by gave him ticket from Budhni.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni constituency election result LIVE:
Yadav, on the other hand, has termed his candidature from Budhni as a ‘privilege’. “This was a call from my boss Rahul Gandhi (Congress President). And I think the objective of my coming here is to give a sense to the electorate in Budhni that we can fight this,” the former union minister had told news agency PTI earlier. He has even called Chouhan a ‘devil.’ The 44 year old leader is the son of former deputy chief minister Subhash Yadav.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.