Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks MP residents not to pay hiked power bills, says Congress insensitive towards people’s woes

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people of MP not to pay hiked electricity bills.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the people of the state to not pay the hiked electricity bills and that he will personally re-connect their lines if authorities cause any disruption on account of non-payment of bills. Attacking Chief Minister Kamal Nath over the decision to hike the electricity tariff in the state by up to 7%, Shivraj said that the Congress government in the state is insensitive and only interested in collecting revenue from the common people.

“Don’t pay the hiked bills. If the (electricity) connection is disconnected, I will come to reconnect it,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh last month hiked the electricity tariff for domestic, non-residential and commercial consumers. The new rates came into effect from August 17. The state discoms had submitted to the state government recommending a hike in power tariff by 12 per cent, but the state electricity commission increased the rates by seven per cent.

According to the revised rates, for domestic consumers, the administration has hiked power tariff by 5.1%, 4.9% for non-residential connections and 7% for commercial consumers.

The commission also floated five different slabs for different consumers. The domestic consumers will be charged Rs 3.25 per unit every month till 30 units. Between 31 and 50 units, the domestic consumers will have to shell out Rs 4.50 per unit and Rs 4.95 per unit for the next 100 units. From 151 unit to 300, one will be charged Rs 6.30 per unit and Rs 6.50 per unit for exceeding 300.

The BJP has demanded from the state government to reverse its decision and provide electricity to the residents at the previous rates.

Shivraj Singh is touring the state ever since the BJP’s debacle in the Assembly elections in December last year. The BJP fell short of the majority by just seven MLAs, thus losing the power to Congress after 15 years.