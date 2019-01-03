Shivraj Chouhan attacks Congress: Who stopped Vande Mataram – Rahul Gandhi or Kamal Nath?

MP CM Kamal Nath had earlier said that he had not blocked Vande Mataram but he would launch it in a new form. (PTI)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday hit out at the Congress for stopping Vande Mataram’ in the state secretariat on the first day of every month. Speaking to the reporters, Chouhan said: “It’s very unfortunate. They can change all (my) policies but what is the problem with Vande Mataram. On whose instruction did they stop Vande Mataram? Why it was stopped? They should clarify the reasons.”

MP CM Kamal Nath had earlier said that he had not blocked Vande Mataram but he would launch it in a new form. The former CM hit out at Nath and said: “Does Vande Mataram have any different form? Vande Mataram is Vande Mataram. So, we have decided to oppose it.”

He further said that all state BJP legislators will on January 7 sing Vande Mataram at Vallabh Bhavan in Bhopal and then will march to the secretariat to mark our protest. In a tweet, Chouhan said that the people of the state want to know who was behind the decision – Rahul Gandhi or Kamal Nath? He further said that Congress should understand Vande Mataram is above party politics.

MP CM Kamal Nath had discontinued the practice of government officials singing ‘Vande Mataram’ on the first working day of every month at the secretariat. However, it triggered massive controversy after which Nath announced that he would restore singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ from next month, but in a new form. The practice will begin from February onwards.

Later, the MP government released a new programme stating “the police band will start a march from Shaurya Smarak at 10.45 AM (on the first working day of every month) playing tunes of patriotic songs to reach Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat) along with local citizens and a minister.”