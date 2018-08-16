Shivpuri waterfall mishap: How NDRF, IAF choppers saved 45 lives in Madhya Pradesh after freak accident

The Independence Day turned out to be an unfortunate misadventure when several of them were swept away in a flash flood in the river Parvati at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Madhya Pradesh administration has confirmed that around 45 people, stranded while enjoying a picnic at Sultan Garh waterfalls in Shivpuri district of the state, have been rescued to safety. The Independence Day turned out to be an unfortunate misadventure when several of them were swept away in a flash flood in the river Parvati at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The rescue operation was carried out by NDRF, IAF choppers, BSF, with the assistance of the local police and administration.

The rescue operation that began on Wednesday evening immediately after the incident continued till the wee hours on Thursday with the successful rescue of all 45 stranded tourists from the middle of the waterfall. The rescue operations had to be briefly suspended due to inclement weather but resumed after a few hours. A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows a bunch of people standing on a rock being swept away in a huge gush of water in what nothing more than a stream a few minutes ago.

Watch video: How rescue operation took place

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that all stranded people had been rescued. “Happy to share that collective efforts of BSF, SDRF, Police, Homeguards & locals of Shivpuri district has paid off. Everyone from the Sultangarh Waterfall have been rescued. Heartily thank @nstomar ji, who supervised the rescue operations. My deep gratitude to everyone involved,” he said in a tweet.

The incident was reported after water level in XX river increased due to the sudden release of water from a dam and the group who had reportedly more than 50 people stuck in the midst of the waterfall got trapped and few among them washed away. Meanwhile, MP Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, “as of now, we do not know how many people have been washed away.”

Soon after the incident was reported, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured all help and support for the rescue efforts. “Hon CM @ChouhanShivraj spoke about the situation in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Assured him on extending necessary assistance. Instructed @IAF_MCC to respond in time. Will monitor it from our end. @nstomar,” tweeted Sitharaman.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj regarding the situation in Shivpuri district. NDRF has already been pressed into service to save those who are stranded. The efforts are on to save everyone. I have assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre.”

Sultanpur Waterfalls is in the Shivpuri district on the Agra-Mumbai highway. It attracts large numbers of tourists as it is a popular picnic spot. On Wednesday, the ill-fated group had come to celebrate Independence Day.