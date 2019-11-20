Shivpal Yadav open to alliance with Samajwadi Party, wants nephew Akhilesh to become CM again

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav. (File photo)

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav has announced that he is ready to join the ranks with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the next Uttar Pradesh elections. Shivpal, who is younger brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, also clarified that he is not willing to become the CM instead wants to see Akhilesh on the chair once again.

“It is our priority to form a government in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Samajwadi Party. I have said earlier too that I do not want to be the Chief Minister,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying in Etawah on Tuesday.

Shivpal added that if the family comes together on the 81st birthday of Mulayam Singh Yadav, it will be a biggest gift for him. The former Uttar Pradesh CM will celebrate his 81st birthday on November 22.

“I have always favoured unity and if Samajwadi Party and PSPL come together, we can form the next government in Uttar Pradesh. I want to clarify that I am not a candidate for the chief minister’s post. My priority is to ensure the victory of Samajwadi ideology because that is what I have imbibed in my training under Netaji (Mulayam),” he opined.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in 2022. Over the past few months, Mulayam had made efforts to bring his brother and son together following a poor performance in the general elections. The Samajwadi Party had allied with Mayawati’s BSP for the polls. The alliance won only 15 (SP 5 and BSP 10) of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state. The BSP later walked out of the alliance. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the SP had won 47 seats in the 403-member Legislative Assembly.

In October 2018, Shivpal had floated his new political outfit — Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia. He had launched the party after falling out with nephew and party president Akhilesh Yadav. He had accused Akhilesh of ignoring him in the party that was founded by his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.