Shivpal Yadav announces new party, names it Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia

The announcement comes weeks after Shivpal launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) and announced that the outfit will contest all 80 in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Embattled Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav Tuesday announced his new political party, registered with the Election Commission as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia. The announcement comes weeks after Shivpal launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) and announced that the outfit will contest all 80 in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Our new party has been registered. Its name is Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing a gathering, Yadav’s aide and former minister Sharda Pratap Shukla said the new party will become a big force in the state. Yadav, who is the brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, had launched the SSM on August 29 after falling out with nephew and party president Akhilesh Yadav. The veteran leader complained that he felt neglected in the party founded by his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav. Interestingly, Yadav continues to be a SP member and a legislator from Etawah’s Jaswant Nagar district.

At Tuesday’s event, Shivpal Yadav said he had always wanted “unity” in the party but neither he nor Mulayam Singh Yadav got the due respect under Akhilesh Yadav.

“I ask you all not to get involved in sycophancy. You will be free to point out if there is something wrong going on. I will allow this freedom in my party,” Yadav at the launch event.

Yadav further attacked the ruling dispensation at the centre and state. “There is an anti-people government at both the Centre and the state,” he said. “Due to their wrong policies and decisions people are upset with them. Demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax) have broken the backbone of traders and the economy,” added Yadav.

Recently, Mulayam Singh Yadav was also seen sharing stage with Shivpal, however, the SP patriarch had also appeared at a public meeting with his son Akhilesh Yadav.