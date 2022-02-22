Shivamogga tense after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder – 10 top developments

The deceased, identified as Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday.

Shivamogga Latest News Today: Tensions have been soaring in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district after the murder of a 23-year-old man. The deceased, identified as Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday. The administration has announced holidays for schools and colleges and issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district.