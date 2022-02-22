Shivamogga tense after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder – 10 top developments

Shivamogga Latest News Today: Tensions have been soaring in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district after the murder of a 23-year-old man. The deceased, identified as Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday. The administration has announced holidays for schools and colleges and issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district.
- Shivamogga had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vented their anger. The murder also sparked violence in this district headquarters town.
- Twelve people have been taken into custody by the police so far in connection with the murder case. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that while more than 12 people have been taken into custody, the police are interrogating them. Three of them have already been arrested.
- The Home Minister Jnanendra said that police are looking into every angle including the Hijab row, the role of religious outfits, funding and the vehicle in which the assailants came.
- Incidents of stone-pelting took place during the funeral procession of the deceased yesterday. At least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, were injured in the incident. The home minister assured that those involved in stone-pelting will also be brought to book.
- Police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing in the air to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd for the final rites to take place.
- Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.
- Some BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder, and demanded an NIA probe into it. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by ‘jihadi fundamentalists’ for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.
- Pratap Reddy, Additional DGP, Karnataka said that the police identified 14 different incidents which would require FIRs. “Of that, about 3 FIRs have already been filed and in some cases, we’re trying to trace the victims who lost their property or bikes to get the FIR done,” said Reddy on the incidences of violence.
- Peace and order in Shivamogga are being monitored by ADGP Murugan and senior officials who had worked as SP in Shivamogga have been deployed in the area.
- The hijab controversy began last month when six students at Government PU College in Udupi, who attended the class wearing the headscarf were prohibited from entering the college as it was in violation of the stipulated dress code. The matter is now being heard by a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court.