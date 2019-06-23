Shiv Sena’s women workers remove ‘illegal lingerie’ mannequins from Mumbai streets

Published: June 23, 2019 2:50:10 PM

Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena women workers protest, illegal lingerie mannequins, Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Vile Parle areaThe Sena workers claimed that such a display of lingerie makes women feel embarrassed.

Around 30 women workers from the Sena’s local unit on Saturday marched to some streets in Vile Parle area here and removed such mannequins hanging from trees and placed outside shops. They also asked the shop owners to remove such mannequin busts put up inside their outlets. The Sena workers claimed that such a display of lingerie makes women feel embarrassed.

“It could also attract unnecessary attention of children walking on streets,” Rajani Mestri, a Sena worker from Vile Parle area, said. The name of a shop is sufficient for any person to know what kind of garments it sells and there is no need to display lingerie openly, another party worker said. The Sena local unit workers in other parts of the city will also initiate similar action outside shops, she added.

