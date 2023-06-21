Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut writes to UN: Declare June 20 as ‘World Traitors Day’

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has petitioned the United Nations, urging it to declare June 20 as ‘World Traitors Day’ to mark the day 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray to split the party into two factions.

In his letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he posted on his Twitter handle, Raut said that on June 20 (last year), a group of 40 legislators from the Shiv Sena broke away from their party after being ‘instigated’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Each of them is said to have taken Rs 50 crore to defect,” said Raut in the letter, a claim junked by the MLAs.

“The 40 MLAs who stabbed us were led by a leading legislator Eknath Shinde (who is now the CM of Maharashtra). Along with them, 10 Independents supporting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government left us,” Raut said.

Raut claimed that the BJP and the MLAs took advantage of Thackeray’s illness. “The process of leaving began on June 20 when Eknath Shinde and others left Mumbai for Gujarat. They deserted Uddhav Thackeray who was an ailing man and underwent two major surgeries on November 12 and November 19, 2021. Each one of them took advantage of his illness. Hence, I am appealing to you to make June 20 as World Traitors Day just as June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. This must be done so that World remembers traitors,” Raut said.

The revolt by 39 MLAs spearheaded by Shinde led to the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government last year.

The rebellion also split the 57-year-old party, the Election Commission of India later allotted the Shiv Sena name and its bow-and-arrow symbol to the Shinde group.

Separately, Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers on Tuesday also observed June 20 as ‘World Traitors Day’ in different parts of the state.