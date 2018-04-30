Shiv Sena’s dig at PM’s China visit: Modi skipped Doklam, CPEC during ‘chai pe charcha’ with Jinping due to 2019 election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a house boat, in Wuhan’s East Lake, China. (Source: PTI)

BJP’s key ally Shiv Sena today criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his just concluded two-day China visit, questioning what the trip had managed to achieve. The party, which shares power with the BJP at both the Centre and in Maharashtra, termed PM’s visit a ‘casual tour’ and said that Modi avoided raising crucial issues during his meetings with President Xi Jinping in view of the next general elections.

Issues like Doklam, border incursion by Chinese troops, CPEC were not raised with the Chinese side, the party said in an editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’. It also sought to the know the RSS’s stand on the matter.

The editorial noted that PM Modi was trying to resolve pending issues with China through ‘Panchsheel’, the five principles of coexistence propounded by Jawaharlal Nehru. It said that Modi has never lost an opportunity to criticise Nehru but now it seems “current PM is trying to solve issues with China through Nehru’s Panchsheel”.

“PM Modi had ‘chai pe charcha’ with the Chinese President during which he avoided discussing controversial issues in view of the general elections due next year,” it said.

“Modi is backing Panchsheel but the thoughts behind it belonged to Nehru. Like Nehru, Modi is also convinced about ‘no to war, yes to peace’ approach,” Sena claimed.

It said that the Doklam issue was not taken up to avoid any “uncomfortable moment” during the “informal summit”. The party said that the External Affairs Ministry said that the PM’s visit had no specific agency. “It means the country’s PM has got no work and hence, he casually toured China,” it said in Marathi.

“The Foreign Secretary maintained both the leaders avoided discussion on any controversial issue. Then what did Modi do in China?” it asked.

It noted that China is a supporter of Pakistan which allows its land to be used by terror groups to sponsor terrorism in India. It said that China has an agenda behind backing Pakistan. It said that the world has isolated Islamabad but it can create troubles for India because of the “active support it enjoys from China”.

“The world has isolated Pakistan because of its soft-pedalling on terrorism. Still, China has continued to provide aid to Pakistan with an aim to destabilise India,” the party said.

It questioned why no reference was made to Pakistan in their common agreement that terrorism was biggest threat to the world peace. “How can you hit out on terror without any reference to Pakistan?” it asked.

It also raised concerns over China’s growing footprints in the neighbourhood. Sena said that Nepal has been taken over by China and the Himalayan nation has started considering India as an adversary. It also said that China has gradually increased its presence in Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.