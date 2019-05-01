Shiv Sena’s call for burqa ban gets Pragya Thakur’s backing, BJP rejects it



Taking cue from the deadly Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed nearly 300 people and left nearly 500 injured, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded a ban on the burqa, a facial and head covering used by Muslim women on the lines of what the neighbouring island nation has imposed.

Shiv Sena, in its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, called for a ban on burqa citing the ban in Sri Lanka. The editorial piece said that the ban on the face veil is as necessary as the surgical strikes and added that PM Narendra Modi needs to show his courage to go forward with the ban.

“It has happened in Raavan’s Lanka. When will it happen in Ram’s Ayodhya? We ask this question to the PM as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday,” read the editorial.

To support its demand for the ban, the Shiv Sena cited examples of Britain, Australia and France, where it said the governments have made face veils illegal.

BJP, on the other hand, rejected the demand. Arguing that Sri Lanka implemented the ban because of the scale of the Easter bombings, party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told news agency ANI that the country is safe under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“There is a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and the country is safe, there is no need for any bans,” Rao added.

However, Shiv Sena’s proposal found backing from the saffron party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur.

“Whatever is required to ensure national security must be done. Every religion should keep the nation first. A man was caught in some country in a Burqa. Even at the airport, you have to remove the Burqa. So, where the security of the country is concerned, it should be done,” Thakur was quoted as saying by News18.

In an appeal to the Muslim community, Thakur said that they should implement their traditions by keeping the country’s interest as paramount and also decide for themselves if in places where security of the country is concerned, the tradition of law and security of the country should come first and foremost.

Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, issued the order of banning the face veil on monday. However, calling it an issue of national security, the order refrained from mentioning any particular community as the country deals with radical Islamic outfits within its borders and ISIS which owned responsibility for the ghastly attack.