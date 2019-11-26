Shiv Sena’s advice to Ajit Pawar: Quit NCP and survive like Sharad Pawar instead of making false claims

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a dig at NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who last week rebelled against his party and supported BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form government in the state. The party in its mouthpiece Saamana pointed out that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar left the Congress twice and floated a separate party on his own and survived in politics for more than five decades.

“Ajit Pawar should have done something like this, instead of stealing some papers and falsely claiming he has the backing of NCP MLAs,” it said, reiterating its claim that Ajit used an old letter to claim that he has the support of NCP MLAs.

“Ajit Pawar himself had said on several occasions that he never lies. The same Pawar is now lying every day and gave a false letter to the governor to claim the support of his party MLAs,” the daily said.

It further noted that anyone with majority can form and run the government, but BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis did it by completely bulldozing the Constitution and established norms. The Marathi daily said that people will lose faith in institutions.

Without naming anyone, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that the BJP appointed some people to lure MLAs of other parties to gain majority.

It also expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will prove its majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, adding that there is no need to worry.