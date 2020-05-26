Shiv Sena vs Yogi Adityanath: Sanjay Raut rejects criticism, says will send videos of migrants hailing Uddhav

Sanjay Raut has disapproved Yogi Adityanath’s claim of ill-treatment of migrant workers in Maharashtra. (File pic)

Yogi Adityanath vs Uddhav Thackeray: The Shiv Sena and the Yogi Adityanath government have engaged in a bitter war of words over migrants issue. The issue now appears to have become a matter of prestige for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who heads an alliance government of three political parties in Maharashtra – Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

Senior Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has disapproved Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim of ill-treatment of migrant workers in Maharashtra. Raut, one of the most vocal voices against the BJP from the MVA camp, said migrants are praising CM Uddhav Thackeray while leaving the western state amid lockdown.

The politician said he will send video clips of migrant workers hailing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Yogi Adityanath.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that we ill-treated migrant workers. We will send him video clips of migrant workers hailing Uddhav Thackeray while leaving Maharashtra,” he said.

Raut said CM Adityanath should not have made such claims and advised him to instead devote his time towards “ensuring food and water to migrant workers who have returned home”.

On Adityanath’s remark that states will have to take permission from the government if they want to take migrants back, Raut said, “He should not forget that migrant workers came to Maharashtra in search of jobs. We accepted them and let them work here. We have taken care of these people not just in the last one-and a-half months…they have been working here for years. We all were living together in harmony.”

Earlier on Sunday, upset that Uttar Pradesh migrants were not properly taken care of by various states during the lockdown, CM Adityanath had said any state that wants migrant workers back from Uttar Pradesh will have to seek permission from his government. He also announced that the government will set up a Migration Commission for employment of such labourers in the state. Over 23 lakh migrants have returned to the state till Sunday.