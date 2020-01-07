Shiv Sena workers burn effigy of Pakistan PM over gurdwara attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Shiv Sena workers on Monday burnt an effigy of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan here to protest mob attack on a gurdwara and killing of a Sikh community man in the neighbouring country.

Five workers of the party were detained by the police during the protest and released after two hours, a spokesman of the Sena’s local unit said.

Sena workers were protesting against the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and killing of a Sikh community man in Pakistan, party spokesman Tejas Brambhatt told PTI here.

They raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt the effigy of Khan near the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, he said.

“Our demonstration was peaceful,” he added.

The victim, Ravinder Singh, a businessman, was killed in Peshawar by unidentified gunmen, according to media reports.