Shiv Sena worker quits over Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with Congress, NCP

Published: November 27, 2019 9:58:06 AM

The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation “I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan,” he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.

“My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic),” he tweeted.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
