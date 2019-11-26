Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics, says NCP’s Nawab Malik

Malik’s statement is in stark contrast to what the NCP and Congress have been saying against Sena all these years.

Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that the Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics but it was spoiled after joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The statement is in stark contrast to what the NCP and Congress have been saying against Sena all these years. Both the parties — NCP and Congress — have called the Sena a communal party that divides people on religious lines.

Shiv Sena proudly claims that it is a party that believes in the politics of Hindutava, something that the NCP and Congress said they would never support. Sena is also the same party that had asked the Centre not to wait for the Supreme Court proceedings on Ayodhya and bring an ordinance to begin the construction of Ram Temple, a demand that was opposed by Congress and NCP.

Sena also supported the call for Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, the father of Hindutva politics in India. However, Nawab Malik today put the blame on the BJP and said that the saffron party had spoiled the Sena. “The Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics, they came into existence to serve the people of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hand with BJP,” Malik said.

Shiv Sena had contested the recent assembly election with the BJP. However, both the parties couldn’t agree on the tenure of the chief ministerial post following which Sena decided to walk out of the alliance. Sena is now likely to form the government with the Congress and NCP — both the parties are ideologically different and likely to have a difference of opinions on several issues given their stand in the past.

Sena has 56 MLAs whereas NCP 54 and Congress 44. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 legislators in 288-member House.