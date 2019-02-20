Shiv Sena warns BJP: Break the alliance if you don’t agree on sharing CM post

The BJP and Shiv Sena announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections on Monday. (PTI)

Two days after forging an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday said that the agreement happened after an understanding that there would be a chief minister from both the parties for 2.5 years. Kadam offered to break the alliance if someone tries to go back on the agreed terms.

Speaking on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls, Kadam told new agency ANI: “It was agreed upon that there should be a Shiv Sena chief minister for 2.5 years and a BJP chief minister for other 2.5 years. Now someone says that the party that has more MLAs, CM should be from that party. So, if they (BJP) don’t like this then they should break the alliance.”

This week on Monday, the BJP and Shiv Sena announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Both the parties had contested last assembly elections separately. The BJP had won 122 seats and the Sena 63 had to settle with 63 out of 288 seats.

According to a report in PTI, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had rejected the poll formula proposing that the party winning a maximum number of seats in assembly elections would get the post of chief minister. He had demanded that both the parties get an equal number of posts.

“This formula was used by both parties (Sena and BJP) in the last 25 years. I have rejected it. What I have demanded is that both the parties get to share all posts equally. The BJP has agreed to this, hence I have decided to forge an alliance,” PTI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

However, state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil asserted that the BJP’s stand is that the party winning more number of seats would get the post of chief minister.