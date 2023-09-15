scorecardresearch
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar booked for construction of luxury hotel on ‘plot reserved for public garden’

Earlier this year, Waikar received a notice for utilising land originally designated for a public garden in Jogeshwari to build a luxury

Written by India News Desk
Shiv Sena leader face charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and criminal conspiracy. (Image: File Photo/Indian Express)

An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, which allegedly violated his agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Five other individuals have also been named in the FIR.

The accused face charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR stems from a complaint filed by a BMC sub-engineer at the Azad Maidan police station. Besides Waikar, those implicated in the case include his wife Manisha Waikar, business partners Aasoo Nehlanai, Raj Lalchandani, and Prithpal Bindra, as well as architect Arun Dubey.

According to the complaint, Waikar had entered into a contract with the BMC, obtaining permission to operate a sports facility on a plot in Jogeshwari. This permission was granted during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

However, earlier this year, a notice was issued to him for allegedly using the plot of land, originally reserved for a public garden, to construct a hotel.

A police officer confirmed that no arrests have been made so far in the case, but they may summon the legislator and other accused individuals for questioning.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 12:02 IST

