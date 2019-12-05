Shiv Sena to support Citizenship Amendment Bill, says its stand on nationalism remains the same

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s erstwhile ally Shiv Sena has announced that it will support the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. The move comes in the backdrop of the party’s decision to quit the Modi government and the BJP-led NDA to forge a post-poll alliance with Congress and NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha leader Vinayak Raut said that the party fully supports the bill. He said that the Shiv Sena may have shifted its status from being a constituent of the ruling dispensation, but its stand on the bill remains the same.

Raut said that the bill is in the interest of the nation and the party will not compromise on issues linked to the nation. He said the bill is against the infiltrators and gives citizenship rights to persecuted Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

“We have always supported the concept. On this Bill, we will see the provisions and take a decision. But on the issues linked to national security and nationalism, we will take a positive stand,” Raut told the daily.

The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha. While the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority with 303 seats in the Lower House, it lacks the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. The Shiv Sena’s support to the Modi government in the Upper House will be instrumental in helping the government get the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Notably, the Congress and Trinamool Congress are against the bill, alleging that citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion. The parties are likely to oppose the bill when it is tabled in the Parliament. The Centre is likely to table the bill in the Lok Sabha today. It is likely to come up in the Rajya Sabha next week.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in January this year but it lapsed after the dissolution of the House. The Union Cabinet approved the bill yesterday after incorporating suggestions from the North-Eastern states’ Chief Ministers.

The IE report added that Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has also extended support to the bill after discussing it with like-minded NE parties. The LJP, SAD have also voiced support to the bill. Two parties that are not a part of the ruling NDA — BJD and TSRC, have also declared their support to the bill.