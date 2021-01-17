  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shiv Sena to contest Assembly elections in West Bengal, tweets Sanjay Raut

January 17, 2021 10:42 PM

Sanjay Raut said the decision to contest the polls has been taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena news, Shiv Sena latest, West Bengal Elections, West Bengal Assembly Elections, Uddhav Thackeray, MaharashtraSanjay Raut, however, didn't specify the number of seats the Sena will contest in West Bengal. (PTI file photo)

The Shiv Sena has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday. He said the decision to contest the polls has been taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. “So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon…!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!” Raut tweeted.

He, however, didn’t specify the number of seats the Sena will contest in West Bengal. Elections to the 294-member WB assembly are due in April-May this year. The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

