Shiv Sena smells scam in Modi government’s figures on employment generation

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has termed Modi government’s ambitious Make in India initiative as an employment scam. According to a report in The Indian Express, Raut on Sunday lashed out at the government over rising rate of unemployment in the country to say the government may claim India is the fastest growing economy in the world, but the figures speak otherwise.

In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the leader said that figures are not in favour of the government. He said that figures given to show employment generation and foreign investment did not add up.

“If that be the case, then India should be the most attractive destination for youngsters…,” Raut wrote.

Countering the government’s claim that India is becoming a favourite destination for foreign investors, he said, “It is also being said that foreign investors are queuing up to invest in India. But, all of these do not reflect in employment generation… It means there is some scam pertaining to the figures given on employment generation.”

Raut said that unemployment is the biggest issue before the country. “If it explodes, it will cause anarchy,” he said while warning the government.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that 1 crore employment has been generated in last 4 years, the Shiv Sena MP said, “…but 40 lakh jobs have been lost in the demonetisation attack.”

He also said that the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from the economy has caused tremendous stress to farmers.

“Also, agriculture sector, which used to generate the highest employment, has been destroyed completely,” he wrote.

Raut said that farmers’ economy has collapsed owing to the ban on cow slaughter. “All this is happening in the name of religion, which does not provide food and work. Those who question about the loss of existing jobs are labelled as anti-nationals.”

The Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP and shares power with the BJP in Delhi and Maharashtra as well. The party has been stringently critical of the BJP in recent times and spares no opportunity to put it under its thumb. The party has already announced that it will not contest the general elections an assembly elections neat year solo.