  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shiv Sena slams Sitharaman’s ‘dharm-sankat’ remark on fuel prices

By: |
February 26, 2021 5:47 PM

If reducing prices of petrol and diesel is `dharm-sankat' (moral dilemma), don't play religious politics," he said, speaking to reporters.

He also claimed that in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Nepal, prices of petrol and diesel were 40 percent less.He also claimed that in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Nepal, prices of petrol and diesel were 40 percent less.

The Shiv Sena on Friday targeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for referring to the issue of high fuel prices as “dharm-sankat”, and said she had no right to continue in her post if she could not resolve it. Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the minister was trying to run away from the issue. “You have got votes in the name of `dharm’ (religion).

If reducing prices of petrol and diesel is `dharm-sankat’ (moral dilemma), don’t play religious politics,” he said, speaking to reporters. The government’s primary responsibility is to protect people from inflation, and it should not adopt a trader’s approach of looking at profit and loss while taking decisions, Raut said.

Related News

“(Then prime minister) Manmohan Singh faced such a situation (high fuel prices) during the UPA rule but he fought it and you are running away,” the Sena leader said. If high petrol and diesel prices was `dharm-sankat’, Sitharaman should not continue in her post, the Rajya Sabha member said. He also claimed that in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Nepal, prices of petrol and diesel were 40 percent less.

At an event in Ahmedabad on Thursday, when asked if Centre was mulling reduction in the cess or other taxes on fuel to give respite to consumers, Sitharaman said the question had put her in “dharm-sankat”. “No hiding of the fact that the Centre gets revenue from it. Same is the case with states. I agree that there should be less burden on the consumers. “For that, both the Centre and states should talk with each other (for reducing central as well as state taxes on fuel),” she said during an interaction with the students of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shiv Sena slams Sitharaman’s ‘dharm-sankat’ remark on fuel prices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule: Voting to take place in eight phases; polling date, constituency wise details, result date, other key details here
2West Bengal Election 2021: Smriti Irani leads leads BJP rally for Bengal polls – on a scooter
3Target 2022! Arvind Kejriwal sets sight on Gujarat Assembly polls after AAP’s strong show in Surat