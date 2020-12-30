  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shiv Sena slams BJP, says MVA govt can’t be pulled down using ED

By: |
December 30, 2020 4:26 PM

riticising BJP's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil over his remarks that the ED was a non-political institution and bound by the Constitution, the Sena said, "Patil asked if Sanjay Raut doesn't believe in the Constitution. Since when is Patil so concerned about the Constitution?

Khadse, who has recently joined Sharad Pawar's NCP, has been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune's Bhosri area.Khadse, who has recently joined Sharad Pawar's NCP, has been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune's Bhosri area.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday hit out at the BJP saying it should not harbour any superstition that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can be used for pulling down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. In an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena also alleged that the government agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were degenerating at a fast pace. The ED has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, for questioning in the over Rs 4,300-crore PMC Bank money-laundering case. However, She skipped the questioning by the ED on Tuesday.

Criticising BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil over his remarks that the ED was a non-political institution and bound by the Constitution, the Sena said, “Patil asked if Sanjay Raut doesn’t believe in the Constitution. Since when is Patil so concerned about the Constitution? “Ask the question about the Constitution to the Governor. Twelve legislative council seats from the governor’s quota have fallen vacant in Juneand despite the cabinet recommendations, the seats are not being filled,” it said.

Related News

“In 2020, all attempts to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government failed. So the government that the governor wishes will not be a reality for the next 25 years,” it asked. “The BJP should come out of the superstition that it can use the ED to topple the Maharashtra government. Eknath Khadse gets a ED notice after he quits the BJP. After ED raids on TDP MPs, they join the BJP,” it added.

Khadse, who has recently joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP, has been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune’s Bhosri area. last month, the ED had raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with a money-laundering case.

“The action against Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Khadse, Sarnaik or other MVA leaders is perversity at its peak. If the motive is pure, the citizens should abide by them, otherwise it is not binding on the citizens to follow illegal orders,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shiv Sena slams BJP says MVA govt can’t be pulled down using ED
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gujarat: BJP MP Mansukh Bhai Vasava makes a U-turn, withdraws resignation day after quitting party
2West Bengal: TMC cracks the whip, Suvendu Adhikari’s brother removed from civic body post
3Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live: BJP bags Rewari and Panchkula