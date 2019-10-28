Shiv Sena should accept deputy CM post for 5 years: Ramdas Athawale

RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (File photo)

RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that the Shiv Sena should accept the deputy CM post in Maharashtra and let the BJP run the new government. He said that the BJP is unlikely to accept Sena’s demand for a rotational CM, adding that the two parties should form the government without any delay as the mandate of people is with two parties.

“I don’t think the BJP will agree for rotational Chief Minister, but the position of Deputy Chief Minister can be given to the Shiv Sena for five years. I think Shiv Sena should accept the deputy CM’s post for Aaditya Thackeray and (BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis should be the Chief Minister,” Athawale told news agency ANI on Sunday.

The claim for CM’s post, he said, is certainly for the BJP. He also suggested the BJP may compensate for the Shiv Sena by giving it ministerial berths in Delhi.

“The Shiv Sena says that only 124 seats were given to them to contest. They could also be given ministerial post at the Centre,” the Union Minister said.

Athawale added that he will speak to the leaders of the two parties and ask them to resolve the issue through talks.

“I hope a decision will be made in the next four-five days,” he said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has raised his pitch for equal sharing of power with the BJP in Maharashtra. This apparently includes chief ministership for his son Aaditya Thackeray who won from Worli Assembly seat and allotment of plum portfolios to Sena MLAs.

On October 24, the day results of the Assembly polls were announced, Uddhav had reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula agreed upon between himself, BJP national president Amit Shah and outgoing CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats out of 164 seats it had contested. This was 17 less than its 2014 tally of 122. The Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats out of 124 seats it contested. This was seven less than the number of seats it had won in 2014. In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, a political party or an alliance needs the support of 145 MLAs. The BJP and Shiv Sena have the numbers in the current scenario to form the next government.