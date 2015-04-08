Shiv Sena resents Shobha De’s tweet on decision on Marathi films

The Shiv Sena today objected to columnist Shobha De’s tweet regarding Maharashtra government’s decision to make it mandatory for multiplexes to screen Marathi films during the prime time slot. PTI

Ruling alliance partner Shiv Sena today took objection to the columnist Shobha De’s tweet on Maharashtra Government’s decision to make it mandatory for multiplexes to screen Marathi films in the prime time slot, and sought to move a breach of privilege motion against her.

De, reacting to the development, expressed amusement and asserted that she was a “proud Maharashtrian” and a lover of Marathi films.

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, raising point of propriety in the Assembly, said De had hurt the sentiments of the house.

Sarnaik said that in her tweet, De remarked that popcorns will now be replaced by (Marathi delicacies) ‘dahi misal’ and ‘vada pav’ in multiplexes.

The House had whole-heartedly welcomed the culture minister Vinod Tawde’s announcement yesterday that screening of Marathi films would be made mandatory in the prime time, he said, and sought to move a breach of privilege motion against De.

Speaker Haribhau Bagde asked Sarnaik to submit a notice first.

An unfazed De reacted to the move by tweeting, “Now a privilege motion demanding an apology from me? Come on! I am a proud Maharashtrian and love Marathi films. Always have. Always will!”

The BJP-Shiv Sena Government has decided to make it mandatory for multiplexes across the state to screen Marathi films during the prime time slot between 6 PM and 9 PM.