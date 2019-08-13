Shiv Sena calls Congress decision to make Sonia Gandhi interim chief inhuman, backs Rahul Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi was named the interim Congress president on Saturday, after Rahul Gandhi refused pleas by partymen to take back his resignation. (Reuters photo)

Saamana editorial on Congress: The Shiv Sena has described the Congress’ decision to make Sonia Gandhi, 73, as party’s interim president as ‘inhuman’. An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece – Saamana said that forcing Sonia Gandhi, who has been keeping unwell, to take charge of the grand old party, should be seen as a big failure.

The editorial titled – Congress Ka Meena Bazaar – said that Rahul Gandhi must be given the credit for not budging from his stand that the next party president should be from outside the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of Congress president after the party suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite repeated appeals from top party leaders and workers, Rahul remained firm on his decision of not continuing on the post.

“It is important that despite continuous requests and appeals Rahul Gandhi didn’t change his mind. He had said that if Congress has to grow it must leave the crutches of the Gandhi family to learn to stand on its own,” the editorial in Marathi said.

It pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had even rejected the idea of Priyanka Gandhi being given the charge of the party. “The party should have respected his decision. The Congress failed to find a leader for itself even after 75 days and 73-year-old Sonia was made the party’s interim president,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena, which has been a long time ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said that with aging leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Motilal Vora, AK Antony it was not possible for the Congress to move ahead. “At present, the first line of leaders in Congress doesn’t even exist. It is a broken line and Sushil Shinde is part of it in Maharashtra,” the article stated.

Slamming the Congress for its stand on the Modi government’s decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Saamana editorial suggested party to get rid of its ‘Mughal’ mindset.

The Congress had named Sonia Gandhi its interim president last Saturday after a marathon CWC meeting in New Delhi. The announcement was made by the party’s highest decision-making body after Rahul Gandhi refused to take back his resignation despite repeated appeals from the party leaders.

Sonia Gandhi, who led the party for almost 19 years, had decided to step down in 2017 citing health reasons. Rahul Gandhi was then made the Congress president in December, 2017.